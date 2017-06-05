No 'concrete evidence' if India abducted ex-Colonel, says Pakistan minister
Habib's disappearance from Nepal has been widely linked in the Pakistani media to the death sentence given by a Pakistani military court to Kulbhshan Jadhav. The ICJ or the UN cannot be approached in the alleged abduction case of the retired Pakistan Colonel as there is no 'concrete evidence' suggesting India's role behind it, said a Pakistan minister.
