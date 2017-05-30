Next 25 Articles

Kathmandu - Satyarup Siddhanta only discovered he was at the centre of an Everest fraud when he spotted news of a couple whose false claim to have scaled the worldA s highest peak has set off a debate about how mountaineering feats are authenticated. The Indian couple had doctored his summit photo, superimposing their own faces to support their claim, and were awarded an official summit certificate from the Nepal authorities before other climbers raised doubts.

