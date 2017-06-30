New international airport in Nepal to...

New international airport in Nepal to start construction

Kathmandu, June 30 Construction of Pokhara International Airport in Kaski district of central Nepal, is all set to begin from this weekend, a senior Nepali official said. Chief of the Pokhara International Airport Project Pradip Adhikari said on Thursday that the process of contractor mobilization for the construction has begun, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

