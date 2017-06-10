New Delhi should not hector those nearby if it intends to bring about balance with Beijing
As prime minister Narendra Modi prepares to travel to the US again, this time to meet Donald Trump, a much more realistic and sober understanding of the challenges in India's neighbourhood may be finally dawning on him and his band of advisors. Perhaps the most important element of this shift-in-the-making is the recognition, three years down the road, that India's size, population, economic strength and democratic credentials may not be enough to make it a predetermined leader of the region.
