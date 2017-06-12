Netaji's grandnephew demands respect for Gorkhas

Kolkata, June 14 - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose has demanded respect for the Gorkha community amid the ongoing agitation by the GJM in the north Bengal hills pressing for a separate state of Gorkhaland. You have to win over the Gorkhas by giving them respect & identity-& not by the stick.

