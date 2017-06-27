Nepal's flag carrier starts initiative to reenter Chinese market
Nepal's national flag carrier Nepal Airlines Corporation has taken initiative to mobilize its human resources at the Guangzhou International Airport in southern China for its flights. NAC Managing Director Sugat Ratna Kansakar told Xinhua on Wednesday that the NAC is in the process of posting three staffs at the Chinese airport with anticipation that landing rights would be provided at the earliest.
