Nepali Congress party president elected as 40th prime minister of Nepal

"I announce that respected member Sher Bahadur Deuba has been elected to the post of Nepal's prime minister," House Speaker Onsari Gharti told the Parliament to loud cheers. Deuba, 70, secured 388 votes to become the prime minister when 558 parliamentarians cast ballots in the prime minister election.

Chicago, IL

