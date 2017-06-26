Nepali chartered accountants graduating from India won't be allowed to practice back home

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 26 : Nepali chartered accountants graduating from India will not be granted licenses to practice back home after mid-July 2018. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nepal , which is the regulatory body for chartered accountants in Nepal, has taken a decision in reference to the rule that bars chartered accountants graduating from Nepal from practicing chartered accountancy in India, reports the Kathmandu Post.

