Nepali chartered accountants graduating from India won't be allowed to practice back home
Kathmandu [Nepal], June 26 : Nepali chartered accountants graduating from India will not be granted licenses to practice back home after mid-July 2018. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nepal , which is the regulatory body for chartered accountants in Nepal, has taken a decision in reference to the rule that bars chartered accountants graduating from Nepal from practicing chartered accountancy in India, reports the Kathmandu Post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC