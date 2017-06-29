Nepal votes in second round of crucia...

Nepal votes in second round of crucial local election

KATHMANDU: Nepalis began voting in the second round of local elections on Wednesday, a key step towards holding a general election later this year that would complete a near decade-long democratic transition after the abolition of its monarchy. The latest round of voting covers parts of the restive southern plains that border India and there are concerns about possible violence after Rastriya Janata Party Nepal , a group that dominates the area, said it would boycott the vote and called for a general strike.

