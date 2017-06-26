Nepal to shift to smart driving licences

Kathmandu, June 26 - Nepal is moving forward to replace around two million paper-based driving licences with smart driving licences within a year, an official said. Roop Narayan Bhattarai, Director General of Nepal's Department of Transport Management , said on Sunday that they have plans to introduce smart driving licences throughout the country within a year, Xinhua news agency reported.

