Nepal Telecom to extend coverage to 175 new locations

Yesterday

NT has already begun expanding its network to the areas of Upper Mustang, Nar, Ghorlu, Chumrung, Bagarchhap, Gurga, Khusung, Dhorpatan and Mygadi. NT spokesperson Shobhan Adhikari said: 'The expansion is in line with our aim to connect the remote belt of the country with the telecom network.'

Chicago, IL

