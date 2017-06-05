Nepal signs mega hydro project deal w...

Nepal signs mega hydro project deal with Chinese firm

20 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Kathmandu, Jun 5 Nepal has signed a major deal with a Chinese company to develop a 1,200 MW hydroelectric project, the biggest hydro project in the landlocked country that could resolve its perennial power crisis. Nepal's Ministry of Energy yesterday signed an MoU with China Gezhouba Group Corporation for the development of teh much-touted 1,200 MW Budhigandaki Hydroelectric Project.

Chicago, IL

