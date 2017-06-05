Nepal SC stays poll body's decision f...

Nepal SC stays poll body's decision for re-polling in Bharatpur-19

Yesterday

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 6 : Nepal's Supreme Court has stayed the Election Commission's decision to conduct re-election in Ward 19 of Bharatpur Metropolitan City. The apex court has directed the concerned authorities to maintain a status quo on the decision until Sunday.

Chicago, IL

