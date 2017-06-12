Nepal PM hints at postponing polls if it helps end deadlock

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 14 : Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has hinted at postponing the polls if it helps in ending the constitutional deadlock. Deuba said that he will be talking to top political leaders on this issue of postponing polls in Provinces 2 and 5. Prime Minister Deuba had called a meeting of the top leaders of three major parties-the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML and the CPN on Tuesday to seek their advice whether to postpone the polls Provinces 2 and 5, if that paves the way for the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal to join the elections.

