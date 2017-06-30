Nepal Foreign Minister to visit India next week

By Binod Prasad Adhikari, Kathamandu [Nepal], June 30 : Nepal's newly formed government's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs; Krishna Bahadur Mahara is set to visit India next week. Mahara, is visiting India from July 2 to July 4 at the invitation of Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

