Nepal Fails To Deliver Relief To Quake Survivors

Nearly two years since Nepal's devastating earthquakes, millions of survivors languish in makeshift shelters as the government has failed to deliver billions of dollars pledged in aid for rebuilding. The comments from Human Rights Watch came a day after Nepal sacked the head of its reconstruction agency and replaced him with his predecessor in a political game of musical chairs that is worsening the plight of quake survivors, critics say.

