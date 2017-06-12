Nepal EC rules out third phase for lo...

Nepal EC rules out third phase for local polls

Read more: Newkerala.com

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 13 : Nepal Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has ruled out the possibility of holding local elections in the plains in a third phase. Yadav told reporters that the Election Commission would not accept a third-round election at the local level.

Chicago, IL

