Nepal EC ordered to present 'torn bal...

Nepal EC ordered to present 'torn ballot papers' within a week

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 20 : The Nepal Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to present the torn ballot papers from the Bharatpur Metropolitan City's ward 19 before it within a week. A division bench of acting Chief Justice Gopal Prasad Parajuli and Justice Hari Krishna Karki made the decision to this effect on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC