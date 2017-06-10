Nepal EC ordered to present 'torn ballot papers' within a week
Kathmandu [Nepal], June 20 : The Nepal Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to present the torn ballot papers from the Bharatpur Metropolitan City's ward 19 before it within a week. A division bench of acting Chief Justice Gopal Prasad Parajuli and Justice Hari Krishna Karki made the decision to this effect on Tuesday.
