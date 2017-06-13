Nepal, China to deepen cooperation in literature under Belt and Road Initiative
Nepal and China have reaffirmed cooperation in the fields of literature, arts and culture under the Belt and Road Initiative to promote bilateral ties, Chancellor of the Nepal Academy Ganga Prasad Uprety said on Tuesday. During a recent meeting between officials of the Nepal Academy and the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles in Kathmandu, the two sides vowed to enhance their partnership in literature, arts and culture under the Belt and Road Initiative.
