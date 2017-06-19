Nepal, China hail 'smooth, healthy de...

Nepal, China hail 'smooth, healthy development' of bilateral ties

Kathmandu, June 22 Nepal and China have hailed the smooth and healthy development of bilateral relations between the two countries. While meeting with visiting Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou on Wednesday, Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday said his government has attached great importance to developing ties with China and has been adhering to the one-China policy, reports Xinhua news agency.

