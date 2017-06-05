Nepal amends 'Local Level Election Act' to ensure ethnic minorities' participation

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 8 : The parliamentary meeting of Thursday endorsed the first amendment bill of the Local Level Elections Act in Nepal, thus, paving way for the participation of the ethnic minorities in the second phase election slated for June 28. The amended Article 18 of the Local Level Election Act had a mandatory provision for political parties to submit the signatures of parties officers to Election Commission 15 days prior to the day of filing the candidacy. The timeframe, which was mentioned in the Act, was only omitted in the first amendment.

