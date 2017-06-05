Madhesis announce boycott of Nepal local polls

Kathmandu, June 11 - Asserting that all doors for meaningful talks with the government have shut, the Madhes-based parties in Nepal on Sunday announced boycott of the local polls slated for June 28 and vowed to disrupt their conduct. An alliance of Madhes-based parties, which are united under the banner of the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal, on Sunday announced fresh programmes of protest, including a general strike.

