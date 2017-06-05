Madhesis announce boycott of Nepal lo...

Madhesis announce boycott of Nepal local polls

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Kathmandu, June 11 - Asserting that all doors for meaningful talks with the government have shut, the Madhes-based parties in Nepal on Sunday announced boycott of the local polls slated for June 28 and vowed to disrupt their conduct. An alliance of Madhes-based parties, which are united under the banner of the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal, on Sunday announced fresh programmes of protest, including a general strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,691,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC