Madhesis announce boycott of Nepal local polls
Kathmandu, June 11 - Asserting that all doors for meaningful talks with the government have shut, the Madhes-based parties in Nepal on Sunday announced boycott of the local polls slated for June 28 and vowed to disrupt their conduct. An alliance of Madhes-based parties, which are united under the banner of the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal, on Sunday announced fresh programmes of protest, including a general strike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC