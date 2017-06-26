Left denounces racist slogans raised ...

Left denounces racist slogans raised during anti-Gorkhaland protest

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Darjeeling, June 26 - In a reference to Sunday's anti-Gorkhaland protests in north Bengal's Siliguri, some Left Front leaders on Monday said raising racist slogans against a certain community is disrespectful to the martyrs who fought for unity in the hills. More than 200 CPI-M activists from the Gorkha and Nepali communities were martyred fighting against the division in the north Bengal hills during the 80s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,984 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC