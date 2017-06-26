Left denounces racist slogans raised during anti-Gorkhaland protest

Darjeeling, June 26 - In a reference to Sunday's anti-Gorkhaland protests in north Bengal's Siliguri, some Left Front leaders on Monday said raising racist slogans against a certain community is disrespectful to the martyrs who fought for unity in the hills. More than 200 CPI-M activists from the Gorkha and Nepali communities were martyred fighting against the division in the north Bengal hills during the 80s.

