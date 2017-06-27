journal entries

Maia Bustamante of Jersey City will be with the Hugh O'Brien Youth Leadership Seminar, which is a three-day event that includes activities, workshops, reflective time, group time, a dance, parents program and lectures from several keynote speakers. Mae Ebid of Hoboken was accepted to work with Projects Abroad High School Special programs, which is designed for teens 16 to 19 years old who are interested in developing communities around the world.

