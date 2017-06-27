journal entries
Maia Bustamante of Jersey City will be with the Hugh O'Brien Youth Leadership Seminar, which is a three-day event that includes activities, workshops, reflective time, group time, a dance, parents program and lectures from several keynote speakers. Mae Ebid of Hoboken was accepted to work with Projects Abroad High School Special programs, which is designed for teens 16 to 19 years old who are interested in developing communities around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC