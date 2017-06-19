International Yoga Day: Confessions o...

International Yoga Day: Confessions of a former sceptic

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Merinews

We have to hand it to the persuasive powers of Narendra Modi, that the UN announced 21st June as the International Yoga Day. From the yoga line up at the United Nations, New York to the remote iconic Machu Picchu in Peru, an ocean of humanity was locked in unison with their yoga asanas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,416 • Total comments across all topics: 282,002,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC