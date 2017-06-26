Indo-Nepal border sealed due to local...

Indo-Nepal border sealed due to local polls

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 26 : The India-Nepal border was sealed for three days beginning Monday ahead of the second phase of local level election scheduled to take place on June 28. The border was sealed after a meeting between the security officials of the bordering districts of the two countries held at Supaunli, the Kathmandu Post reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,020 • Total comments across all topics: 282,043,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC