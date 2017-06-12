Indian killed in Nepal bus accident

Indian killed in Nepal bus accident

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Kathmandu, June 17 - An Indian man was killed and 20 others were injured in a bus accident in Nepal's Banke district on Saturday. Niluji Adhikary from Kolkata died on the spot after the passenger bus turned turtle at 2.20 a.m. at Dhakeri in Rapti Sunari Rural Municipality-9, the Himalayan Times reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,701 • Total comments across all topics: 281,823,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC