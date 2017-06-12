Indian killed in Nepal bus accident
Kathmandu, June 17 - An Indian man was killed and 20 others were injured in a bus accident in Nepal's Banke district on Saturday. Niluji Adhikary from Kolkata died on the spot after the passenger bus turned turtle at 2.20 a.m. at Dhakeri in Rapti Sunari Rural Municipality-9, the Himalayan Times reported.
