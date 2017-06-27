Indian held for smuggling 120 kg hashish

Kathmandu, June 28 - An Indian truck driver in possession of 120 kg of hashish was arrested from Nepal's Hetauda city on Wednesday, police said. Sudhir Ram of Bihar was caught during a routine security check by the police along the East-West Highway, also known as Mahendra Highway, in Makwanpur district, the Himalayan Times reported.

