Indian held for smuggling 120 kg hashish

Indian held for smuggling 120 kg hashish

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Kathmandu, June 28 - An Indian truck driver in possession of 120 kg of hashish was arrested from Nepal's Hetauda city on Wednesday, police said. Sudhir Ram of Bihar was caught during a routine security check by the police along the East-West Highway, also known as Mahendra Highway, in Makwanpur district, the Himalayan Times reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,449 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC