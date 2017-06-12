Indian, Chinese envoys discuss Nepal'...

Indian, Chinese envoys discuss Nepal's political situation with PM Deuba

Kathmandu[Nepal], June 17 : Envoys of India and China called on Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday to discuss various issues, including the status of local body polls. It was Deuba's first meeting with the Ambassadors of India and China after being elected as Prime Minister on June 7. The Kathmandu Post, citing sources, said India's Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri focussed the discussion on the present political situation in Nepal and on Deuba's proposed visit to India.

