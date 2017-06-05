India salutes Nepali soldier who made supreme sacrifice on LoC

Minister of state for defence Dr Subhash Bhamre leading the nation to pay tributes to the martyred soldier, Rifleman Tara Bahadur Roka Rifleman Tara Bahadur Roka is the fourth Nepali soldier to have laid down his life for the nation since May 22, when three Nepali soldiers killed four inflitrators before being martyred The nation on Friday saluted the 23-year-old Nepali soldier who laid down his life while gallantly fighting the Pakistan-backed infiltrators on the Line of Control in Nowgam sector of Kupwara district on Thursday. Three infiltrators were later gunned down in the encounter.

