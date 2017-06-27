India Honors Nepali Woman Who Freed 12,000 Girls From Sexual Slavery
A 67-year-old Nepali woman honoured with one of India's most prestigious awards for freeing thousands of girls from sexual slavery said it was the unbearable pain of victims that has motivated her to fight trafficking. Anuradha Koirala, founder of the anti-trafficking charity Maiti Nepal, will be presented the Padma Shri - one of the highest civilian awards - by India's president at a ceremony in March or April, said a government statement this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ihavenet.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC