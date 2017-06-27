India Honors Nepali Woman Who Freed 1...

India Honors Nepali Woman Who Freed 12,000 Girls From Sexual Slavery

A 67-year-old Nepali woman honoured with one of India's most prestigious awards for freeing thousands of girls from sexual slavery said it was the unbearable pain of victims that has motivated her to fight trafficking. Anuradha Koirala, founder of the anti-trafficking charity Maiti Nepal, will be presented the Padma Shri - one of the highest civilian awards - by India's president at a ceremony in March or April, said a government statement this week.

Chicago, IL

