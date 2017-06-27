In awe of Mountains

Brought her down to earth: One of Springwood's Braemer Gallery's newest exhibitions features Dinah Johanson and her story about her escape from earthquake ravaged Nepal. An exhibition at Springwood's Braemer Gallery tells a story that at times Sydney-based artist Dinah Johanson thought she would not be around to tell.

Chicago, IL

