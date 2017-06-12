How did a Nepali woman get an Aadhar card issued in her name?
Aadhar card project exposed after Nepali woman flashes card as ID proof at Mumbai airport. The woman, who lived in Kalyan since 2009, claimed she didn't know it is issued to only Indian residents In May, three Pakistani nationals were caught by the CBI after they procured Aadhaar cards for just R100 each.
