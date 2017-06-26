Ham operators pick up suspicious 'cross border conversation' of GJM activists By Pradipta Tapadar
Darjeeling , Jun 25 Ham radio operators working with the security forces to track down radio communications of underground GJM leaders have picked up "suspicious and coded signals" of the activists to other countries and states. The security forces and intelligence agencies first got the clue that the GJM was using radio signals as a mode of communication when two radio sets were seized during the June 15 raid on the premises of some Gorkha Janamukti Morcha leaders.
