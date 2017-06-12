Gorakhpur to have air connectivity with Mumbai, Kathmandu: Up CM Yogi Adityanath

The temple town at Gorakhpur will soon have air connectivity with Mumbai and Nepal's capital Kathmandu, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday after inaugurating the first terminal of Gorakhpur airport. Emphasising on the importance of regional air connectivity, he said the priority of the state government is to start flight services to places like Allahabad, Bareilly, Kanpur, Jhansi and Faizabad.

