GJM shutdown may hit Darjeeling tourism during Durga puja

Kolkata, June 17 - The ongoing Gorkha Janmukti Morcha agitation for a separate Gorkhaland state that has paralysed tourism in the West Bengal's Himalayan town of Darjeeling in the summer season may also cripple business in the forthcoming Durga puja holidays, say operators. Darjeeling, due to its vantage location in the Eastern Himalayas, straddling nature reserves and Buddhist sites, as well as proximity to northeast India, Nepal and Bhutan - draws around 600 tourists per day during summer till July.

