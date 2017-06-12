German envoy travelling back home on ...

German envoy travelling back home on four-wheeler from Nepal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Kathmandu, June 12 - Germany's Ambassador to Nepal Matthias Meyer, who has completed his three-year tenure in the Himalayan nation, is travelling the around 11,000 km home by road, a media report said. The German envoy said he liked to travel to places with peaceful environment and to make new acquaintances, Himalayan Times reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC