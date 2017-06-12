German envoy travelling back home on four-wheeler from Nepal
Kathmandu, June 12 - Germany's Ambassador to Nepal Matthias Meyer, who has completed his three-year tenure in the Himalayan nation, is travelling the around 11,000 km home by road, a media report said. The German envoy said he liked to travel to places with peaceful environment and to make new acquaintances, Himalayan Times reported.
