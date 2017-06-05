French 'bikini killer' gets break from jail for heart surgery in Nepal

Authorities discussing the transfer of the prisoner to France for treatment or to serve the remainder of his life sentence A notorious French criminal who earned the nickname "bikini killer" for a string of murders throughout Asia in the 1970s, was in a Nepali hospital on Thursday, where he was expected to undergo open heart surgery. Charles Sobhraj, 73, who is currently serving a life sentence, was taken to hospital for tests, his lawyer and mother-in-law Sakuntala Thapa said.

