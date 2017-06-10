Ethiopia whetting interest of foreign investors

Ethiopia's Ambassador to India, AsfawDingamo, while inaugurating the Honorary Consul of Ethiopia in Kathmandu, Nepal, on June 14, 2017, said Nepalese investors will benefit from investing in Ethiopia as the country has tremendous investment opportunities, according to Kathmandu Post. He said he has submitted workable proposals to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairsto strengthen cultural exchanges and tourism promotion between the two countries.

