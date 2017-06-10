Ethiopia whetting interest of foreign...

Ethiopia whetting interest of foreign investors

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

Ethiopia's Ambassador to India, AsfawDingamo, while inaugurating the Honorary Consul of Ethiopia in Kathmandu, Nepal, on June 14, 2017, said Nepalese investors will benefit from investing in Ethiopia as the country has tremendous investment opportunities, according to Kathmandu Post. He said he has submitted workable proposals to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairsto strengthen cultural exchanges and tourism promotion between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,963 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC