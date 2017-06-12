Embracing languages will enrich Bengal's culture: Experts
Kolkata, June 16 - The West Bengal government's flip-flop on making Bengali compulsory in schools seemingly played a major role in igniting fresh trouble in the Darjeeling hills, but experts believe the decision will enrich the cultural milieu in the state, provided Bengalis are also open to learning other languages. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement that Bengali would be compulsory till Class X, including in schools affiliated to ICSE and CBSE, as part of a three-language formula , spurred the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha to renew its movement for a separate state in the north Bengal hills, citing imposition of Bengali language.
