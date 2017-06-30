Dossa: The mastermind who almost slipped away
Dossa was not on the security agencies' radar till a gangster nabbed in Nepal spilled the beans. 12 days after he was convicted in Mumbai blasts case, Dawood aide Mustafa Dossa died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday Mumbai 1993 serial blasts convict Mustafa Dossa died in a Mumbai hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC