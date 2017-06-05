Deuba takes oath of office as 40th Nepal PM

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 07 : Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday took oath as the 40th Prime Minister of Nepal. President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly elected Prime Minister Deuba amid a function at Sheetal Niwas in Kathmandu, reports the Kathmandu Post.

