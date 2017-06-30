Darjeeling unrest: Security personnel...

Darjeeling unrest: Security personnel attacked, trucker dead

Five security force personnel were seriously injured in an attack by suspected GJM activists in the Darjeeling hills, while a 20-year-old truck driver injured in an incident of arson died in Kolkata today. Gorkha Janmukti Morcha activists set afire several houses and offices across the hills on the 16th day of the indefinite bandh, called by it to press its demand for a separate state.

