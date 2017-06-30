Darjeeling unrest: PWD office set on ...

Darjeeling unrest: PWD office set on fire over Gorkhaland demand

Wednesday Jun 28

West Bengal, June 28: Adding more unrest in Darjeeling, a group of unknown people demanding Gorkhaland set the Public Works Department office on fire. The incident happened today amidst an indefinite strike called by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha .

