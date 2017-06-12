Darjeeling unrest: Here is a history ...

Darjeeling unrest: Here is a history of the Gorkhas and a lazy hamlet called Dorjeling

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Darjeeling has once again flared up bringing forth the demand of Gorkhaland, ignited by the decision of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 's decision to introduce Bengali as the second language. What started as a peaceful protest turned violent, killing three civilians and injuring many on both sides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,201 • Total comments across all topics: 281,853,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC