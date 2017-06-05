Darjeeling crisis: GJM calls indefinite bandh in govt and GTA offices, Mamata warns of strict action
Indian police examine burnt police vehicles after clashes between police and Gorkha Peoples Liberation Front supporters in Darjeeling on West Bengal on June 9 The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha today called an indefinite shutdown of government and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration offices in Darjeeling hills from Monday. The GJM, however, exempted schools, colleges, transport, hotels from the purview of the shutdown and said banks will remain open only twice a week.
