Cultural exhibition offers Nepalese insight into Chinese history, culture
A week-long exhibition on China Intangible Culture kicked off here on Thursday, offering Nepalese an opportunity to gain an insight into the rich and abundant Chinese history and culture. The event hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Culture has brought the wonderful and profound Chinese culture closer to the Nepalese people, deepening cultural exchanges and promoting cooperation between the two countries.
