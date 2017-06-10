Cross-border worry in Darjeeling flare-up

New Delhi, June 21: The latest flare-up in Darjeeling over demands for a separate Gorkhaland state has sparked concerns within India's strategic establishment about political instability in a sensitive border state and a potential embarrassment to New Delhi's policies with Nepal. A prolonged crisis in Darjeeling could pose security concerns and could undermine India's attempts to convince Nepal to grant more autonomy to the Madhesi community in that country's plains, three senior officials told The Telegraph .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.