CPN-UML leads Nepal's second phase polls vote count

By Binod Prasad Adhikari, Kathmandu [Nepal], June 30 : Nepal's main opposition, Communist Party of Nepal-UML, contesting under 'Sun' as its election symbol, is leading in the vote count of three hundred twenty six local levels out of three hundred thirty four local level, in the second phase local polls commenced this Wednesday. Meanwhile, 'Tree' the election symbol of ruling Nepali Congress is following the 'Sun'.

