CPN-UML leads Nepal's second phase po...

CPN-UML leads Nepal's second phase polls vote count

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

By Binod Prasad Adhikari, Kathmandu [Nepal], June 30 : Nepal's main opposition, Communist Party of Nepal-UML, contesting under 'Sun' as its election symbol, is leading in the vote count of three hundred twenty six local levels out of three hundred thirty four local level, in the second phase local polls commenced this Wednesday. Meanwhile, 'Tree' the election symbol of ruling Nepali Congress is following the 'Sun'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,005 • Total comments across all topics: 282,142,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC