Constitution Amendment after local polls: Nepal PM
Kathmandu [Nepal], June 10 : Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has announced that a Constitution Amendment as demanded by the Madhes-based parties will happen only after the second phase of local level elections scheduled for June 28. Speaking at a meeting of Parliament for first time after being elected the prime minister recently, Deuba said he does not see an option of amending the constitution before the upcoming local polls. However, he maintained that that resolving the issues raised by the agitating parties was important to broaden ownership of the new constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC