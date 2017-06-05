Constitution Amendment after local polls: Nepal PM

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 10 : Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has announced that a Constitution Amendment as demanded by the Madhes-based parties will happen only after the second phase of local level elections scheduled for June 28. Speaking at a meeting of Parliament for first time after being elected the prime minister recently, Deuba said he does not see an option of amending the constitution before the upcoming local polls. However, he maintained that that resolving the issues raised by the agitating parties was important to broaden ownership of the new constitution.

